Kamal’s ‘governance and economic agenda’

MNM promises a computer and high-speed Internet for every house

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his party’s ambitious “seven-point governance and economic agenda” that promises to create a “green-channel government”, through which statutory certificates and documents would be issued “without the citizens having to apply for them” and “online homes” would be created.

A party press release said it plans to provide each home with “a computer and high-speed Internet”, strive to create equal opportunities in urban and rural areas and monetise housework done by stay-at-home women across the State.

Explaining “green-channel government”, the party said it would strive to create “paperless government offices”, running on a single “enterprise resource planning (ERP)” from the panchayat office to the Chief Minister’s Office, co-ordinated by the Ministry of Digital Governance.

“A state-of-the-art command and control centre will be established at the Chief Minister’s office for routine reviews and managing natural disasters. Statutory certificates and documents that the government issues, shall henceforth be issued without the citizens having to apply for them.” The government will also create “online homes”, providing high-speed Internet through optic fibre cable for every house, “as a common property resource” by implementing the BharatNet and TamilNet projects.

“This will be one of the highest investments in human resource development, anywhere in the world, and can bring huge and far-reaching transformational changes in rural families and societies. The Internet will be declared a basic human right,” the party said.

The party proposed to create a Ministry of Possibilities, which would act as a single-window clearance facility for “fostering and handholding” entrepreneurs, and create a “strong and deep connect with all industries, requesting them to outsource few tasks in the industrial process to villages”.

Payment for housewives

The party’s earlier promise of giving housewives “their due recognition through payment for their work, which remains unrecognised and unmonetised” also features in its agenda.

The party also stated that it has plans to “transform farmers to agri-entrepreneurs”, creating world-class infrastructure and logistical facilities from the level of village panchayats”.

The party added that it would lay emphasis on “clean and green cities” and take citizens to the “prosperity line”, instead of the “above poverty line”.