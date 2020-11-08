Kamala Harris win | Thulasendrapuram villagers celebrate with firecrackers and prayers

THULASENDRAPURAM

08 November 2020 12:01 IST

A woman wrote in colour powder outside her home, “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam (Greetings) America.”

Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’ election as Joe Biden’s running mate, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown are setting off firecrackers, carrying her placards and offering prayers.

Groups gathered at street corners of the tiny village of Thulasendrapuram, population 350, reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory before moving to the temple.

Most of them had gone to sleep by the time Mr. Biden clinched the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, making Ms. Harris the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president.

“For two or three days we kept our fingers crossed while the result was delayed,” said resident Kalidas Vamdayar.

“Now it’s a joyful moment for us. We are enjoying it. We will celebrate with firecrackers, distributing Indian sweets to people and praying in the temple. We will request her to come here. She would have heard our voice and she may come.”

Tamil Nadu Food Minister R. Kamraj led about 100 people at the Dharma Sastha temple for a 20-minute prayer. The priest chanted hymns after lighting oil lamps, and the villagers bowed their heads in respect.

“Kamala Harris is the daughter of our village. From children to senior citizens, each one of us is awaiting the day she would take oath as the vice president of the U.S.,” said councillor Arulmozhi Sudhakar.

More singing, dancing and firecrackers are planned Sunday in the village, where cutouts and posters wishing Ms. Harris a “grand success” adorn many walls.

J. Sudhakar, who organised prayers on Election Day, expressed his wish that Harris should visit. As Americans voted, nearly 50 residents, with folded hands, lined up in the temple that reverberated with the sound of ringing bells, and a Hindu priest gave them sweets and flowers as a religious offering.

Women in the village, located 350 kilometers from Chennai, used bright colours to write “We Wish Kamala Harris Wins” on the ground, alongside a thumbs-up sign.

The lush green village is the hometown of Ms. Harris’ maternal grandfather, who had moved to Chennai, decades ago.

Inside the temple where people have been holding special prayers, Harris’ name is sculpted into a stone that lists public donations made to the temple in 2014, along with that of her grandfather who gave money decades ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described Ms. Harris’ success as pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for her relatives but also for all Indian-Americans. “I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

There has been both excitement — and some concern — over Mr. Biden’s choice of Ms. Harris as his running mate.