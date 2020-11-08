Kamala Harris' victory has made Tamil Nadu proud, says CM Palaniswami
Ms. Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan immigrated to the United States from Madras
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday morning extended his greetings to United States’ President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and said Ms. Harris has made Tamil Nadu proud with her victory.
In a tweet, Mr. Palaniswami said: "My heartfelt congratulations to @JoeBiden who has been elected as the 46th president of United States. I'm extremely glad that @KamalaHarris is the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of US. She has made TamilNadu proud with this astounding victory. #BidenHarris2020."
Ms. Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan immigrated to the United States from Madras (now Chennai). The US Vice President-elect has spoken of her visits to Chennai and has recalled her strolls in Eliot's beach in Chennai with her grandfather.