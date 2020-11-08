Kamala Harris' victory has made Tamil Nadu proud, says CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI

08 November 2020 16:40 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday morning extended his greetings to United States’ President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and said Ms. Harris has made Tamil Nadu proud with her victory.

In a tweet, Mr. Palaniswami said: "My heartfelt congratulations to @JoeBiden who has been elected as the 46th president of United States. I'm extremely glad that @KamalaHarris is the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of US. She has made TamilNadu proud with this astounding victory. #BidenHarris2020."

Ms. Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan immigrated to the United States from Madras (now Chennai). The US Vice President-elect has spoken of her visits to Chennai and has recalled her strolls in Eliot's beach in Chennai with her grandfather.

