Kamala Harris: Moment of pride for Tamil Nadu, says Deputy Chief Minister

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 16:49 IST

That United States senator Kamala Harris was nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the US Democratic Party, was a moment of pride for Indians, especially for the people of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Wednesday.

Mr. Panneerselvam on Wednesday afternoon tweeted: “It is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu especially, as Kamala Harris, the first Indian senator, whose mother hails from Tamil Nadu, has been nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the US Democratic party. My hearty wishes to her. #KamalaHarris.”

