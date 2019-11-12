Kamal will face same fate as Sivaji Ganesan in politics, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Countering criticism by actor-politician Kamal Hassan, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said Mr. Hassan would face the same fate as Thespian Sivaji Ganesan in politics.

“They say there is (political) vacuum (in Tamil Nadu), then why did they not contest in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-polls? Mr. Kamal Hassan is a ‘tall leader’: how many votes did he get in the Parliamentary elections? He started a political party because he has turned old and his opportunities in films have started reducing. That is his democratic right and there is nothing wrong with it. But it is not correct to simply blame others,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

At a meeting of AIADMK workers, Mr. Palaniswami traced his political journey and said that he joined the party in 1974 and for about 45 years, has been working for the welfare of the people. He said that he climbed up the hierarchy by conducting various protests and doing welfare for the public and by winning their support.

“What welfare have they (actors) done for the public? They continue to act in films and increase their income. They are trying to portray a picture that they have huge support amongst the public. Everyone is aware of what happened when Sivaji Ganesan started a political party and faced the elections. He (Kamal Hassan) will face a similar fate. What does he know about politics? Does he have any idea about the number of Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations and the needs of the public,” the Chief Minister questioned.

He said that Mr. Kamal Hassan’s political venture seems like a pre-arrangement -- so that at least his party cadre would watch his films. When asked whether actor Rajinikanth would face the same fate, Mr. Palaniswami said that he was not ready to answer based on assumptions.

Regarding the accident in Coimbatore where a woman motorist’s legs were crushed after an AIADMK flag pole tilted towards her and she fell from her scooter, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that he was not aware of the incident and said he would look into it.

Regarding the National Highways Authority of India scrapping close to Rs. 5000-crore projects in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Palaniswami that the projects were scrapped since there were delays in acquiring and handing over land, following opposition from the public and litigations. He added that the public and the media should support the government for development projects. Mr. Palaniswami said he would discuss this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in his next visit to Delhi.