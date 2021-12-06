‘Kamal will campaign for urban civic polls’

He won’t leave politics, says party V-P

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan surprised everyone by going straight to the sets of Bigg Boss, the reality television show that he is hosting, on Saturday right after being discharged from the hospital. Mr. Haasan couldn’t host the show on November 27 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

During Mr. Haasan’s hospitalisation, MNM leadership were miffed with some media reports, which stated that he would withdraw from politics soon and give up his political ambitions. This prompted the party’s vice-president and retired IPS officer, A.G. Mourya, to issue a statement saying such reports are ‘disheartening’ when Mr. Haasan has reiterated that he would be in politics as long as he lives.

“I would like to clarify that party leader Kamal Haasan has never thought about leaving politics,” said Mr. Mourya.

Poll prep

Mr. Haasan would participate in the urban local body campaign though he has been advised rest, said Mr. Mourya. “As soon as Mr. Haasan returned, he called for a meeting and wanted to review the party’s plans for the urban local bodies and the work that has been happening,” he said.

Asked whether the party could organise an event to show that its leader would continue to be in politics, a source close to the actor said that he would soon do a campaign for upcoming local urban body elections. “Whether it is going to be an intense campaign or a moderate one would depend on doctor’s advice,” said the source.