Kamal wants due honour for Nagesh

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said that the State government should recognise Tamil film legend Nagesh, who had acted in more than 1,000 films, by naming a road in the city after him, instituting an award in his name and installing a bust inside M.G.R. Film and Television Institute.

Mr. Haasan said that it was the duty of a ‘good’ government to recognise artistes.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the Kalaimamani award given to him in 1974 and the Best Supporting Actor award that he received for Nammavar in 1994 from the Central and State governments were just small recognition for the actor known for his versatility.

“As far as I am concerned, actor Nagesh deserves any major award presented in Cinema. If he was born in France, America or Germany, I can guess the kind of recognition he would have received. Despite 12 years having passed since his death, the government continuing to ignore him is a disappointment,” he said.

Mr. Haasan pointed out that the media has hailed Mr. Nagesh as India’s Jerry Lewis and Tamil Nadu’s Charlie Chaplin.