Kamal urges govt. to start radio service for students

14 July 2021 01:09 IST

‘It can help those from poor backgrounds’

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday suggested that the State government start a radio service for students similar to television channels that broadcast educational content.

In a statement, he cited the initiative of schoolteacher A. Karthik Raja from Kaththazhai, near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, who created an internet radio service to help students who have access only to 2G internet. “Around 75 teachers coordinated their efforts to help in this initiative. Thousands of students up to the eighth standard have benefited. This does not require a big investment or technological equipment. As much as 300 MB of data is enough,” he said.

The radio service has been used 3.2 lakh times and has been in use for over 14,500 hours. “This is proof of its necessity. Students from poor and humble backgrounds can benefit from this,” he said.

He said it could help those with no access to laptops, smartphones or uninterrupted internet connection. “As students constantly stare at screens and listen on headsets for a prolonged time, it is affecting their eyesight and hearing abilities. Many also experience headaches, eye irritation, dark circles and lack of proper sleep due to online classes. Most families are experiencing these issues. The radio service can be an alternative,” he said.