Kamal to meet party cadres to discuss local body polls

CHENNAI

26 June 2021 04:02 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is likely to meet office-bearers of the party via video-conferencing on Saturday to discuss and debate whether the party is ready to face the urban local body polls as and when they are held.

The MNM did not contest in the rural local body polls in 2019, contending that it did not prefer to spend its limited resources fighting the two major Dravidian parties when the 2021 Assembly election was on the horizon.

“Our leader would like to understand what the party cadres feel and how prepared they are. The battle-readiness of the party will be discussed,” said a senior office-bearer. “He wants to assess the party and speak to the office-bearers before that.”

Advertising

Advertising

Asked whether Mr. Haasan would announce the structure of the ‘mutated’ version of MNM that he promised after the exodus of almost all key second-in-line leaders following the debacle of the Assembly election, the senior office-bearer said that it would take some more time.

Another office-bearer who was in-charge of one of four of the Assembly constituencies in South Chennai, said he expects Mr. Haasan to appoint a few members to key posts.

“Some of the active and influential members are still without posts. Hopefully, they will be given their due,” he said.