Kamal to hit the road from November

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan is expected to commence an extensive tour of Tamil Nadu from November to prepare the party for the 2021 Assembly elections. He would meet the party’s one-lakh odd office-bearers at various levels and the people.

MNM vice-president R. Mahendran said that Mr. Haasan would embark on a three-month ‘outreach’ programme during which he is scheduled to tour every district and meet with as many voters as possible.

“We recently restructured our party and have received applications for the newly created party positions. We will be holding interviews and conferences will go on till October,” he said. The districts that aren’t covered during the three months will be covered in the subsequent months.

Pact with I-PAC

The MNM has entered into an agreement with I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) and election consultant Prashant Kishor to restructure and reorganise the party.

As part of this, MNM sources said the top-down structure of the party has become more ‘horizontal’. Apart from party president and vice-president, MNM now has five general secretaries taking care of various verticals such as Organisation, Propaganda, Co-Ordination and various wings of the party – farmers’ wing, students’ wing and so on.

Former IAS officer and MNM general secretary (Propaganda) R. Rangarajan said, “We will be filling all the one lakh party posts that have been created before November.”

Asked if Mr Haasan would be able to juggle politics and his film commitments, MNM spokesperson Murali Abbas said, “With Bigg Boss TV show, he is already reaching millions of households every weekend. Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindran will be political films – the political messaging in both these films would be very strong and will only aid his politics.”