Kamal tells party members to sink differences, ensure victory in urban civic polls

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 11:19 IST

The MNM founder also told cadres to take precautions against COVID-19 while doing election-related work

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday, told party members to sink their differences and work towards ensuring victory in the upcoming urban local body elections.

Maiam has given voice to the support of autonomy in the local bodies, and has been a force in taking grama sabhas to people, he said in a video message. “We should not stop with that identity alone. We should secure victory in the urban civic polls for what we voiced for. That is my wish,” Mr. Haasan said.

He also told cadres to take the necessary precautions and care against COVID-19 while doing election-related work.