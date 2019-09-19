Kamal slams public exams for Class V

After strongly opposing ‘Hindi imposition’, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan criticised the State government’s decision to hold public examinations for Class V and Class VIII as prescribed in the New Education Policy on Wednesday. In a video message, Mr. Haasan said that public exams for 10-year-olds is like “tying rocks to the wings of a dragonfly”.

He said that the Draft National Education Policy will only “teach kids stress”. “Pass percentage won’t increase because of this system, only the pressure on students and their parents will increase. The damage caused by the societal imbalances caused by the marks will be more than that caused by caste and religion,” he said.

He said that the policy will be the main reason for kids childre to quit education. “Makkal Needhi Maiam party strongly condemns this scheme which is not even remotely useful for the future of the children and demands that it to be revoked,” he said.

He added that the State government must concentrate on improving the infrastructure of schools and develop the skills of teachers.