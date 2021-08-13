Kamal slams DMK over grama sabhas

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 01:25 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday slammed the State government for not holding grama sabhas on August 15.

Mr. Haasan, who sought to popularise grama sabhas in Tamil Nadu since his party’s inception, said there was no difference between the DMK and the AIADMK, as both were united in not holding grams sabhas.

“During COVID-19, elections will be conducted, swearing-in ceremony will held, the Assembly will function and preparations for local body elections will take place. But only grama sabhas will not be held. In this, there is no difference between the DMK and the AIADMK,” he said.

Mr. Haasan criticised the DMK for withdrawing the case against the previous government to hold grama sabhas. “When the DMK secretly withdrew the earlier case they filed to hold grama sabhas, we realised that this State government too is afraid of holding the meetings. The DMK’s colours have faded,” he said.

Mr. Haasan also welcomed the Bill that allows States to prepare the OBC list.