Tamil Nadu

Kamal slams DMK over grama sabhas

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday slammed the State government for not holding grama sabhas on August 15.

Mr. Haasan, who sought to popularise grama sabhas in Tamil Nadu since his party’s inception, said there was no difference between the DMK and the AIADMK, as both were united in not holding grams sabhas.

“During COVID-19, elections will be conducted, swearing-in ceremony will held, the Assembly will function and preparations for local body elections will take place. But only grama sabhas will not be held. In this, there is no difference between the DMK and the AIADMK,” he said.

Mr. Haasan criticised the DMK for withdrawing the case against the previous government to hold grama sabhas. “When the DMK secretly withdrew the earlier case they filed to hold grama sabhas, we realised that this State government too is afraid of holding the meetings. The DMK’s colours have faded,” he said.

Mr. Haasan also welcomed the Bill that allows States to prepare the OBC list.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 1:25:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kamal-slams-dmk-over-grama-sabhas/article35888590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY