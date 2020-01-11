Kamal seeks support to bring about a change

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said that it was a “well-known truth” that Dravidian politics in the State was not moving in the right direction and sought the involvement of all in the efforts taken by his party to bring about a change.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kamal Haasan said his party was focussing on what it could do rather than merely blaming the situation. Everyone should join the effort in bringing about a change, he demanded.

To a question, Mr. Haasan said finding a place in the hearts of people was important. His party had been constantly reinforcing that only those qualified should sit in the chair. Asked if he would align with the DMK, Mr. Kamal Haasan said it was for his party to decide. Mr. Haasan, who earlier inaugurated the party’s third office at Ganesapuram on the outskirts of the city, said opening the office was a step towards moving closer to the people.

He maintained that the Makkal Needhi Maiam’s decision on not contesting the local body polls was no setback.

Mr. Kamal Haasan interacted with the new State-level and zonal functionaries on the party growth and the importance of gram sabhas.