Kamal seeks relief for kin of fisherfolks missing in cyclone

If a fisherman disappears in sea, help must be given in 15 days, he says

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday urged the State government to provide relief for the families of fishermen who went missing during the Phyan cyclone in 2009 from Thoothoor village in Kanniyakumari district.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Haasan said that fishermen had gone missing in the region of Karnataka and Kerala.

“Fishermen Thasan, Rajan, Anish, Nomans, Stalin, Gleetas and Kimmy Kuttan disappeared 12 years ago. According to the Indian Evidence Act (1872), if a person is missing for seven years, a death certificate shall be given. However, even after 12 years since their disappearance, death certificates have not been given,” said Mr. Haasan pointing out that the DMK was in power then.

Help within 15 days

Mr. Haasan urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to help their families and added that the government must examine reducing the time period of providing death certificates for fishermen who go missing.

“If a person disappears in the sea, help must be given to the family within 15 days,” he said.