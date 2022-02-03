Kamal seeks donationsfrom public for party

Says he is seeking donations to create ‘change’ in the lives of people

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced that the party was seeking donations from the public.

Mr. Haasan said that he is seeking donations to create ‘change’ in the lives of people. “We are asking openly to donate to honest politics. We are not seeking donations just for your wellbeing, but to ensure good livelihood for your next generation as well,” he said. Mr. Haasan repeated his remark that he was ploughing a bulk of his earnings after tax into his political party before stating that his earnings alone is not enough to challenge ‘corrupt rats’ in politics.

“I was not mouthing a film dialogue when I said ‘What I have left in my life will be for the people’. This is my life. Many in the film industry say that I am a prophet. I don’t believe in prophecies I only believe in convictions and work,” he said.

Mr. Haasan’s decision to seek donations has surprised his own party men after his earlier similar attempts were criticised.

Asked about the preparations for the urban local bodies elections, party sources said that they were able to field candidates in majority of the Corporation and municipalities. “But, it is going to be tough to find candidates in town panchayats. We are trying, but I am not sure,” said an MNM office bearer.