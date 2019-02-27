Kamal open to holding talks with DMDK

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said his party was open to holding talks with the DMDK if an opportunity arose.

He said the MNM was willing to contest the bypolls to 21 vacant constituencies as and when they were held.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Mr. Haasan said the MNM would contest alone in all 40 constituencies if need be. “We won’t ally with anyone with whom we have differences in ideology,” he added.

When asked if he would ally with actor Rajinikanth for the bypolls, Mr. Haasan said Mr. Rajinikanth had to first start a political party. “It is too early to discuss all that.”

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said he met CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat in Delhi on Tuesday. He also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said that since his party was going into campaign mode, he wanted to meet Mr. Kejriwal, who had been a well-wisher from the beginning. “While the AAP is not contesting in Tamil Nadu, we will be their friends in the State. We’ve invited him to come to Tamil Nadu when he is free,” Mr. Haasan said.