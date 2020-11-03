Kamal not likely to have any truck with Dravidian parties

Kamal Haasan addressing party’s district secretaries in Chennai on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement.

03 November 2020 01:31 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday met the district secretaries in charge of 100 Assembly constituencies, mostly from the northern and western regions, to discuss the party’s preparation for the election.

Mr. Haasan reportedly told them that the party would not form an alliance with the two big Dravidian parties — the AIADMK and the DMK. He is expected to meet party functionaries from other regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr. Haasan reportedly told them to prepare for the election by re-energising booth committees and to look for candidates for each of the constituencies.

According to a functionary, Mr. Haasan said the party would strive to be an alternative to the two Dravidian parties. “He asked us to prepare for the election and said that there won’t be any alliance with the two Dravidian parties. He has also asked us to get ready for the election as candidates and also identify other candidates who are selfless, secular and smart,” said a district secretary from the northern region.

He also advised the candidates “to prepare and train ourselves before becoming an MLA”, the functionary said.

A party member from Chennai said they reiterated to Mr. Haasan and the party executive council not to look for an alliance as they had already fought an election as an alternative political force.