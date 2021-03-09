Kamal launches scathing attack on DMK

Chennai

09 March 2021 01:57 IST

He says Stalin’s promise to pay housewives was copied from the MNM manifesto

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday launched a scathing attack on DMK and its president M.K. Stalin.

At a Women’s Day event in Chennai, he reiterated his allegation that the DMK was plagiarising MNM’s manifesto which promised monthly salary for housewives. He dubbed the DMK as a party of ‘dacoits’.

“Let them acknowledge it. If they want to copy from us, we have more such plans. Whether they acknowledge it or not, they should do good things,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He further mocked Mr. Stalin’s slogan ‘Stalin dhaan varaaru’. “The dacoits are announcing their arrival now,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said that “poverty is carefully protected” by those in power. “It is not very difficult to get rid of poverty. Human resource is valuable. Only two countries are more resourceful and rich – India and China – in that order. China has just started learning English but we have writers who can write in English and are winning international acclaim. People may wonder how Kamal Haasan is saying we can eliminate poverty when economists are saying otherwise. We just have to do one thing: stop stealing public money,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the party believed housewives contributed to the GDP of the State.

“It has been two years since we announced it. I am glad they understood it now. If they speak about it in the Assembly, we need to keep teaching them. In Assam, Congress announced ₹2,000 for housewives. The DMK has announced a mere ₹1,000. Apparently, they wanted to give ₹4,000. They will always take away ₹3,000,” the MNM leader said.

Meanwhile, the MNM finalised its alliance with the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi led by R. Sarathkumar and T.R. Paarivendhar’s Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi on March 8, a party release said.

Mr. Haasan’s party will contest 154 assembly constituencies while AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 constituencies each. The list of candidates are likely to be announced in the next few days.

He reiterated that MNM would provide special incentives to single mother-entrepreneurs and 50% reservation for women in uniformed services.

Reiterating that he didn’t mean to insult former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi when he said that he wouldn’t be in active politics if confined to a wheelchair, Mr. Haasan said Stalin was an unworthy successor of Karunanidhi in the DMK.