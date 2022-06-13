Kamal launches ‘Blood Commune’

Kamal Haasan

June 13, 2022 23:47 IST

MNM leaders urge him to spend more time on building corpus for the party

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday launched “Blood Commune”, a blood donation campaign, which has been an important feature of the welfare club activities for several decades.

The members of Makkal Needhi Maiam were present.

Mr. Haasan said that blood donation had been a part of his welfare club activities for a long time. “I have been doing this (blood donation camps) for the last 40 years. I have been continuously speaking about politics and social service in all my films. In Nammavar, I would have spoken about those who can donate blood and who cannot donate it,” said Mr. Haasan.

Mr. Haasan said that “social service is his politics”. “This kind of politics may not be interesting and I am expected to speak with flair. I have movies for that,” he said.

Mr. Haasan appeared to send a message to MNM’s supporters that he would continue to act in movies to fund his party activities.

The party’s senior leaders said they hoped that Mr. Haasan would give more time and build a corpus for party activities. A party leader said the party activities would get a fillip if the actor provides more time (to MNM) and said that a corpus needed to be built soon to continue party activities.