Kamal lashes out at govt.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan criticised the State government’s decision to disallow voluntary organisations from distributing essential commodities to the poor in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Haasan said that while Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring States were seeking the help of NGOs, youth and retired doctors, Tamil Nadu was impeding such efforts. “Unfortunate, my TN Government has passed an order impeding help from the willing and earnest. Oh! Respected? Ministers. No time for commission or omission. Let trained civil service personale do their job. Stay safe. No time for brownie points,” said Mr. Haasan. “People are watching,” he added.

Mr. Haasan urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to extend the lockdown. He tweeted: “While other State CMs take an autonomous call on lockdown, What are you waiting for, my Honourable CM? Your Master's voice? My voice is of the People and from them. Wake up sir while you sit, still in your chair.”