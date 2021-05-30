Kamal demands aid for teachers

The MNM founder said several teachers faced pay cuts and layoff

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to teachers in private schools and colleges who have faced salary cuts and layoffs as the schools and colleges continue to be shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Haasan said in a statement that the State government must take the cue from Telangana government and ensure that teachers get financial assistance.

“Teachers in private institutions have been demanding a welfare board to protect their rights for a long time. The government must satisfy this demand and fix wages according to their expertise and experience and ensure it is implemented properly,” he said.