Kamal Haasan urges TN government to enact Right to Services Act immediately

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 13:58 IST

This would ensure delivery of various public services in a time-bound manner, the MNM founder said in a statement

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday urged the State government to immediately enact a Right to Services Act, which he said would ensure delivery of various public services by government agencies within a particular time frame, and also help to curb corruption.

“If it is enacted today, which is the last day of the first Assembly session of 2022, it would be most welcome. It would ensure services like obtaining ration cards, legal heir certificates and death certificates among others are delivered within a specific time frame from the date of application and there is the possibility of penalty for deficiency of service,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Haasan pointed out that in 2019, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had emphasised that the the State government should mull enacting the Right to Services Act, it was part of the DMK’s poll manifesto and was also mentioned in the Governor’s speech during the last Assembly session.

To date it has not been enacted and this is disappointing, he said.

Mr. Hassan also pointed out that 20 states have enacted the Right to Services Act including Haryana, Bihar, New Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka among others and in Madhya Pradesh and Goa, there is a separate department to monitor the delivery of services.