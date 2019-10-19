Kamal Haasan’s MNM undecided on contract with poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Months after roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor and personnel from Indian Political Action Committee in 2019, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is debating internally whether to renew its contract with I-PAC and the efficacy of its methods. The contract with the agency ends in January next year.

The party said that I-PAC has recruited hundreds of professionals to conduct extensive surveys in Tamil Nadu to determine the picture in each constituency.

R. Mahendran, vice-president, MNM, said that the decision has not yet been taken about renewal of contract. “These are internal discussions and confidential. We will make our decision when we get to the end of our contract with them in January,” he said.

While reports that Mr. Kishor and I-PAC had reached out to the AIADMK and actor Rajinikanth had not gone down well with the MNM, a senior party leader said the cost of running such a huge operation and the efficacy of its methods were being intensely debated.

The party leader said, “The opinion is divided. Some think that I-PAC’s methods aren’t that unique for the kind of money that they charge. However, there are others who find value in this partnership and believe that it is essential that we continue it until the State Assembly elections in 2021.”

Mr. Haasan is likely to kick-start his campaign for the State Assembly elections in 2021 on November 7 coinciding with his birthday. He is currently shooting for Indian 2 with director Shankar.