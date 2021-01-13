Kamal Haasan’s MNM releases agenda for industry

COIMBATORE

13 January 2021 14:32 IST

‘Ministry of possibilities’ will be set up if voted to power, the actor-politician said

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hasaan on Wednesday unveiled his party’s agenda for the industrial sector.

At a press meet in Coimbatore, he said the MNM would set up a ‘Ministry of possibilities’ if voted to power. “A Ministry of possibilities will be established to cater to science and technology, start-ups, and innovation to give fillip to the industrial revolution 4.0.”

The other promises in the agenda were an industry-integrated approach, encouragement to MSMEs, development of less developed regions in the State, strengthening unorganised labourers, skill development parks in every district and a new business facilitation model.

The integrated approach aimed at organising a quarterly summit of government, industry, academia and civil society representatives to act as a think tank for the Chief minister. The encouragement to MSMEs would ensure enough liquidity, development of lesser developed regions would work towards incentivising big industries to set up offices in those regions and for the labour in the unorganised sector, he promised pensions, insurance cover and job safety. Mr. Haasan promised to elaborate on his agenda in the run-up the 2021 Assembly election.

Later, responding to questions, Mr. Haasan said he would definitely contest the election but was yet to decide on his constituency.

Welcoming the Supreme Court stay on the Centre’s farm laws, he said though the farmers’ associations had refused to talk to the Court-constituted committee, at least a beginning had been made for dialogue.