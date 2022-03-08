Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam to felicitate women achievers

Kamal Haasan will give away the awards to women achievers. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

March 08, 2022 13:05 IST

Party calls for recommendations from the public for selecting the achievers

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday called for recommendations from the public for its Women Achievers Award 2022.

In a statement, MNM vice-president R. Thangavelu said selected women who were excelling as sanitation workers, drivers, doctors and in other fields would receive awards from MNM president Kamal Haasan.

“Those who want to recommend achievers can do so through maiam.com website,” said Mr. Thangavelu.

