Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam to felicitate women achievers
Party calls for recommendations from the public for selecting the achievers
Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday called for recommendations from the public for its Women Achievers Award 2022.
In a statement, MNM vice-president R. Thangavelu said selected women who were excelling as sanitation workers, drivers, doctors and in other fields would receive awards from MNM president Kamal Haasan.
“Those who want to recommend achievers can do so through maiam.com website,” said Mr. Thangavelu.
