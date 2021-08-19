Tamil NaduCHENNAI 19 August 2021 01:34 IST
Kamal Haasan welcomes priests from all castes
Updated: 19 August 2021 01:34 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan welcomed the State government appointing trained persons from all castes as temple priests.
In a social media post, Mr. Haasan said the party too had said it would appoint non-Brahmin priests in temples in its election manifesto. “Though Kerala managed to do this long ago, this has become possible in Tamil Nadu now. This change should take place throughout India. I congratulate the State government,” he said.
