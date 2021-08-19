Kamal Haasan welcomes priests from all castes

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 13/01/2021: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan addressing journalists at a press meet at Coimbatore on January 13, 2021. PHOTO: Siva Saravanan S / The Hindu.

CHENNAI

19 August 2021 01:34 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan welcomed the State government appointing trained persons from all castes as temple priests.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan said the party too had said it would appoint non-Brahmin priests in temples in its election manifesto. “Though Kerala managed to do this long ago, this has become possible in Tamil Nadu now. This change should take place throughout India. I congratulate the State government,” he said.

