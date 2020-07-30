Tamil NaduCHENNAI 30 July 2020 15:58 IST
Comments
Kamal Haasan welcomes 6% GDP allocation for education
Updated: 30 July 2020 15:58 IST
Says share of healthcare sector should also be increased
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday welcomed the new education policy’s proposal that 6% of GDP would be spent on education.
In a tweet, however, he pointed out that immediate focus and reforms needed are in the healthcare sector now, which gets only 1% of GDP on an average.
This share has to be increased to 7-8% if we want to grow as a healthy nation , Mr. Haasan said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...