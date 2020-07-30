Kamal Haasan welcomes 6% GDP allocation for education

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday welcomed the new education policy’s proposal that 6% of GDP would be spent on education.

In a tweet, however, he pointed out that immediate focus and reforms needed are in the healthcare sector now, which gets only 1% of GDP on an average.

This share has to be increased to 7-8% if we want to grow as a healthy nation , Mr. Haasan said.