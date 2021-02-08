Kamal Haasan urges party cadre to attend founding day celebrations on Feb 21

CHENNAI

08 February 2021 03:45 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged the party cadre to come and attend the founding day celebrations in Chennai to be held on February 21.

It is widely expected that the party founder Kamal Haasan would announce the party's electoral alliance on February 21.

"We can expect our alliance partners to be a part of the celebrations on February 21," said a party leader. In a letter to the party cadre, Mr. Kamal Haasan said that it is clear that people want 'good governance without corruption' based on his election campaign.

"Reclaiming Gram Sabhas, opposing Sterlite Copper Plant, environmental activism and our relief work during natural disasters without waiting for power shows that 'Honesty, Talent and Courage' is in our DNA," said Kamal Haasan. He added that the party was able to get substantial vote share (3.72%) despite campaigning with a new symbol for just 20 days during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"We made everyone open their eyes in surprise. Now, with improved party infrastructure, great policy announcements and people's support, we are going to contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry," he said.

Recently, the MNM announced that the party's general convention would be held on February 11.

Party sources say that general convention will be attended by party's office bearers and several issues such as electoral alliance, reaching out to media, generating funds for elections and other issues such as strengthening party infrastructure will be discussed.