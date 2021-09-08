Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan urges CM to take note of ‘culture of intoxication’

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that State Government must take steps to control the ‘culture of intoxication’ prevailing in Tamil Nadu after a few youngsters died in a few motor accidents reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

In a recent social media post, he said, “The recent road accidents in which several youngsters lost their lives is shocking. It is being said that alcohol is the reason for it. The culture of intoxication that has engulfed the State should be brought under control. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should take immediate steps.”


