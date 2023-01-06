ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan to seek permission to organise Jallikattu in Chennai

January 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder felicitated those who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with him

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said he plans to seek approval from the State government to organise Jallikattu in partnership with Jallikattu Peravai in an attempt to bring rural culture to the city. Mr. Haasan felicitated those who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with him.

A party release said Mr. Haasan urged his party cadre to raise the MNM flags across Tamil Nadu and contended that ‘centrism’ is about supporting calls for justice.

“When Babri Masjid was demolished, I met the Prime Minister then and sought justice. Today, when India’s ethos is under attack, I joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We will always speak in support of justice,” he said.  

In yet another clear instance of attacking the BJP, Mr. Haasan reportedly said he always opposed politics that depends on religious polarisation. “Using religion to attain political goals is same as using children in wars,” he said, according to the release.

CONNECT WITH US