Kamal Haasan to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

December 18, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on December 24. Party sources who were a part of the emergency governing council and executive council meeting on December 18 said Mr. Haasan accepted the invitation of Mr. Gandhi who had written a letter asking him to walk with him in Delhi.

Speaking to the reporters briefly, Mr. Haasan said that his participation in the Yatra will indicate where his sympathies lie in politics.

“The journey will indicate the direction I am taking (in politics)…” he said. Mr. Haasan also said a number of decisions were taken regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, strengthening of booth committees and holding public events.

Senior office bearers in the party contended Mr. Haasan’s participation need not be taken as a precursor to a possible alliance.

“We are expecting at least 5000 party cadres to participate in the Yatra along with our party leader,” an office bearer said.

Party sources said Mr. Haasan urged the party’s office-bearers to organise one major public event every month until the Lok Sabha elections and regular party events at the district level.

“With just more than 12 months to go, we have been asked by party president to organise major event every month across Tamil Nadu. We are hoping that he will also participate in these events. He has also asked us to strengthen booth committees and take the help of frontal organisations,” he said.