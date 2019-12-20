Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan to join DMK-led rally against CAA

more-in

The Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will participate in a DMK-led rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 23.

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Thursday met Mr. Haasan and invited him to join the rally.

On Wednesday, Mr Haasan had expressed his desire to join the Opposition-led protest, if invited.

“He thanked us for the invitation and agreed to participate in the event,” Mr. Bharathi said.

Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin called upon farmers’ associations, teachers’ and government employees’ unions and film associations to take part in the planned rally.

Rajini on protests

Actor Rajinikanth said he was saddened by the ongoing violence in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, purportedly referring to the country-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the actor said that the solution to any problem cannot be sought through violence or rioting.

“The security and welfare of the nation should be kept in mind by the people of this country and I request everyone to be aware and stay united,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 12:39:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kamal-haasan-to-join-dmk-led-rally-against-caa/article30352420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY