Kamal Haasan to join DMK-led rally against CAA

The Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will participate in a DMK-led rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 23.

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Thursday met Mr. Haasan and invited him to join the rally.

On Wednesday, Mr Haasan had expressed his desire to join the Opposition-led protest, if invited.

“He thanked us for the invitation and agreed to participate in the event,” Mr. Bharathi said.

Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin called upon farmers’ associations, teachers’ and government employees’ unions and film associations to take part in the planned rally.

Rajini on protests

Actor Rajinikanth said he was saddened by the ongoing violence in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, purportedly referring to the country-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the actor said that the solution to any problem cannot be sought through violence or rioting.

“The security and welfare of the nation should be kept in mind by the people of this country and I request everyone to be aware and stay united,” he said.