Kamal Haasan to give DMK’s rally a miss

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will skip a rally being planned by the DMK and other Opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Chennai on December 23 due to medical reasons.

However, MNM vice-president Mahendran said this did not mean that the party was withdrawing its support for the cause.

“We have expressed our support to the protest. And, when the invitation was given [to us], we had stated that he will not be able to attend. As far as CAA is concerned, the Makkal Needhi Maiam was the first to oppose it. We were the first voice of dissent on this issue,” Dr. Mahendran said. “Not only did we make a strong statement, but we also filed a petition in the Supreme Court. We sent our senior leaders to personally hand over Kamal Haasan’s letter of support to the [organisers of the] protests,” he added.

Mr. Haasan had earlier stated that he will join the protest organised by the DMK if the party formally invited him.

Dr. Mahendran rejected the contention that Mr. Haasan had decided to skip the protest to ensure that he was not seen as a part of the larger DMK coalition in the State.

“We may be opponents, but that doesn’t mean that we need to show bitterness. There is no doubt when it comes to our long-term goal. In the last one-and-a-half years, we have never wavered from our objective,” he said.