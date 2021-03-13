Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

He will face Congress, BJP candidates

After much deliberations, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan announced on Friday that he will contest from the Coimbatore South seat in the Assembly election.

According to party sources, Coimbatore South seat was deemed ‘safe’ since the Dravidian majors had allotted the seat to their allies — the BJP and the Congress.

A number of Assembly constituencies in the South Chennai and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituencies, where the party had polled more than 1 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election in 2019, were under consideration. The brainstorming over which seat he should contest from continued until Thursday night. Alandur, T. Nagar, Velachery and Mylapore were some of the constituencies under consideration from South Chennai.

With the DMK and the AIADMK fielding strong candidates in Alandur, Velachery, T. Nagar and Mylapore, it was decided that Mr. Haasan should contest from Coimbatore South.

Party sources also said that vice-president Dr. R. Mahendran had worked systematically in Coimbatore for the Lok Sabha poll and has since then created a strong party structure in the district. “Though we got over 1 lakh votes in both Coimbatore and South Chennai in the Lok Sabha polls, it was felt that votes polled in Coimbatore were a result of a strong booth level organisation. In South Chennai, the votes polled were not due to a party structure mobilising the voters,” a party leader said.

Dr. Mahendran will contest from Singanallur constituency. Former IAS officer Dr. Santhosh Babu has been fielded from the Velachery constituency and will face AIADMK and Congress candidates.

Actor Sripriya has been fielded in Mylapore, where she will compete against T. Velu of the DMK and former IPS and incumbent R. Natraj of the AIADMK. Veteran politician Pa. Zha. Karuppiah has been fielded from T. Nagar.