Kamal Haasan to campaign in northern districts from today

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will campaign for the 2021 Assembly election on December 20, 21, 22 and 23 in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

According to a release, he will start his campaign from Alandur on December 20 at 4 p.m. and meet party cadre in Porur, Poonamalle, Kancheepuram before meeting business people and social influencers at MM Legacy Hotel. He is also scheduled to visit former DMK leader Anna Durai’s house before travelling to Pillaiyar Palayam, Keezh Ambi, Cheyyaru, Senji and Tiruvannamalai.

Mr. Kamal Haasan will campaign in Villupuram and meet members of the workers wing of the party on December 22 before travelling to Nellikuppam, Thiruchitrambalam and Madhurandhagam.

He is also scheduled to meet the party’s office bearers, NGOs and members of women’s self-help groups.

On the last day of his campaign on December 23, he is scheduled to meet the Advocates Wing of the party and women’s groups in Chennai.

