Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan to begin campaign on Dec. 13

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan will begin the first phase of his election campaigning on December 13.

In an announcement, party vice-president R. Mahendran said Mr. Haasan would kickstart his campaign tour from Madurai for the upcoming Assembly election with the slogan ‘Reimagining Thamizh Nadu.’

He will be touring Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari from December 13 to 16.

While all party members and office-bearers have been asked to participate in the campaign tour, they have also been instructed to keep in mind and follow the COVID-19 prevention norms.

