Kamal Haasan to be out of poll campaign for a while, to undergo surgery

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would be undergoing a 'follow-up surgery' on his leg and assured the people that he shall be back soon fully rejuvenated to resume his poll campaign.
Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone a surgery on his leg and he was required to go in for a follow- up surgery, Haasan said.
Despite the doctors advising him to take rest till the follow-up surgery was completed, he continued with his professional and political work, he said in a statement.
"The love and affection showered by the people of Tamil Nadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign.
Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore, I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigour," he said.
Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April, May 2021.
Haasan, who started his poll campaign in December said he covered 5,000 plus kilometeres in 15 days over the last five weeks and completed the first leg of his campaign.
"I have returned after personally witnessing the upsurge of people longing for a change."
