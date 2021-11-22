Tamil NaduCHENNAI 22 November 2021 15:24 IST
Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 22 November 2021 15:33 IST
“Please remind yourself that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and be careful,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on November 22 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he has isolated himself at a hospital.
Mr. Haasan said that he had a mild cough after he returned from his recent trip to Chicago in the United States. “Please remind yourself that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and be careful,” he tweeted.
