Kamal Haasan takes a dig at AIADMK govt over gram sabha meetings

CHENNAI

26 January 2021 16:37 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday criticised the AIADMK government for denying permission for the conducting of gram sabha meetings by citing COVID-19. He pointed out that the government allowed Republic Day celebrations and the unveiling of a mausoleum for former CM Jayalalithaa. In a tweet on Tuesday, he asked: “Who is this government really afraid of?”

In another tweet, Mr. Haasan questioned the role of people in nation building and said it had shrunk to a mere casting of votes during elections. “Let’s move towards the path through which people can get what they want and avoid what they don't want,” he said.

