Kamal Haasan-starrer Gunaa | Case in Madras High Court seeks to restrain producer Pyramid from exploiting copyright

The plaintiff, Ghanshyam Hemdev, has claimed to have purchased the copyrights of the movie; Gunaa was re-released recently, following interest in it after the release of Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys

Published - July 10, 2024 01:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
A still from the 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa

A still from the 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A civil suit has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a permanent injunction restraining Pyramid, the producers of the 1991 Tamil movie Gunaa, staring actor-politician Kamal Haasan, from exhibiting the movie in theatres by way of a re-release or by exploiting its copyright in any other way.

Justice P. Velmurugan on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, granted an interim injunction in the suit filed by Ghanshyam Hemdev, who claimed to have purchased the copyrights of the movie, and ordered notices returnable by July 22 to Pyramid Audio India Private Limited as well as Evergreen Media Private Limited.

In his suit, the plaintiff had also sought a declaration that he was the absolute owner of the entire negative rights of the movie and urged the court to direct Pyramid as well as Evergreen Media to disclose, and then surrender to him, the entire profit earned through the exhibition of the movie.

Guna’s ‘Kanmani Anbodu’ lingering once again

Gunaa, a movie that earned critical acclaim, hit the news recently pursuant to the release of Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys this year, a film that was based on a real-life incident that occurred at a tourist spot known as Gunaa caves (previously known as Devil’s Kitchen) in Kodaikanal.

Gunaa had been directed by Santhana Bharathi and the music for it was composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Since the script of Manjummel Boys set in the backdrop of Gunaa Caves had triggered a lot of interest about the 1991 film among movie-watchers, it was re-released recently leading to the present civil suit.

