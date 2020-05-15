Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan slams Tamil Nadu government for obtaining stay in TASMAC case

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan claimed that the State government had bought time in the Madras High Court by delaying filing its response, and sought an interim stay from the Supreme Court

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government after it obtained a stay from the Supreme Court on the Madras High court’s order shutting down TASMAC liquor shops, which were opened by the government on May 7 during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan claimed that the State government had bought time in the Madras High Court by delaying filing its response, and sought an interim stay from the Supreme Court.

“The State Government is showing its eagerness in ensuring social welfare by opening liquor shops,” he remarked sarcastically. “The people should now think about how justice should be meted out to this government,” said Mr Haasan.

