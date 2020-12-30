Kamal Haasan sees political awakening among people in State

NAGAPATTINAM

30 December 2020 04:00 IST

MNM leader wants to end corruption

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he was able to see a political awakening among the people in the State.

Seeking an opportunity to eradicate corruption in governance, Mr. Haasan, campaigning in Nagapattinam, promised computers and internet connectivity to every household if voted to power in the 2021 Assembly election.

He said he was overwhelmed by the turnout of people despite rain or shine. The MNM would work for the representation of fishers in the Assembly. It would have an area-specific election manifesto to fulfil long-pending local issues. “We are serious about fulfilling MNM’s promise of remuneration for homemakers, if only our hands are strengthened.”

Advertising

Advertising

The gaps in governance were visible in the shortcomings in health, education and public distribution, despite the huge budgetary allocations. Tamil Nadu had the dubious distinction of being a front-ranking State in crime against women, lock-up deaths and opening of liquor shops, he claimed. The State was under subjugation of the ruling dispensation at the Centre, the actor-politician alleged.

According to him, poverty was being perpetuated by unscrupulous leaders for deriving political benefits. By condoning perpetrators of sexual crime, the rulers were sending a wrong signal, he said, seeking to know the follow-up action taken by the Police Department in cases of grave sexual crimes in Pollachi, Madurai and Thoothukudi.

Mr. Haasan said a section of political leaders taunting his film background did not seem to realise that they were mocking the founding leaders of their own parties. After Kamaraj, all top leaders came from film backgrounds, he pointed out.

While he did not expect any response from rival political leaders for his revelation about the bribe rate card, the absence of decorum was conspicuously felt in their political speeches. The MNM, on its part, did not believe in revenge politics, he added.