Kamal Haasan releases voter registration awareness video

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday released a video urging people of Tamil Nadu to apply for a Voters ID card in the run up to the State Assembly elections in 2021.
In the video, Mr. Haasan says that many who dance ‘kathakali on the keyboard' that the 'the system is not rotten and all politicians are thieves’ do not have a voter ID card.
“What we think does not concern us is where dangers come from. The Election Commission of India has announced that November 21 and 22 and December 13 and 14 organise a special camp where all your doubts will be resolved,” he said.
Mr. Haasan said that a candidate lost by 12 votes in the recent Bihar Assembly election. “You are not voting for someone else. You are voting for the person who will represent you. Your vote is for you,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath