Kamal Haasan releases voter registration awareness video

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday released a video urging people of Tamil Nadu to apply for a Voters ID card in the run up to the State Assembly elections in 2021.

In the video, Mr. Haasan says that many who dance ‘kathakali on the keyboard' that the 'the system is not rotten and all politicians are thieves’ do not have a voter ID card.

“What we think does not concern us is where dangers come from. The Election Commission of India has announced that November 21 and 22 and December 13 and 14 organise a special camp where all your doubts will be resolved,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said that a candidate lost by 12 votes in the recent Bihar Assembly election. “You are not voting for someone else. You are voting for the person who will represent you. Your vote is for you,” he said.