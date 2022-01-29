Kamal Haasan releases third list of candidates

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 01:02 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday released the third list of 154 candidates for the urban local bodies elections in the Chennai, Tambaram and Madurai Corporations and in the Hosur, Pollachi, Paramakudi and Nagappatinam municipalities.

In a statement, he said his party would strive for a unified law to ensure independence of the local bodies; uninterrupted services; linking of rural local bodies through smart phones; implementation of the Singapore model to sort out flooding due to rain; the conduct of elections to the local bodies every five years; transparency; and formation of ward committees and gram sabhas.

“We got a sizeable vote share in urban areas in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. People are longing for honest and talented people to represent their local bodies that are steeped in corruption. Many issues remain unresolved for long,” he said.

