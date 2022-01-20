Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan releases second list of candidates for urban civic polls

Kamal Haasan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 20 January 2022 11:39 IST
Updated: 20 January 2022 11:39 IST

It includes candidates for Madurai, Chennai, Avadi, Bodi

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday released the party’s second list of 51 candidates for the urban local body elections. The polls are yet to be notified.

The list includes names of 33 candidates for Madurai, 13 for Chennai, 2 for Avadi and 3 for Bodi.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Haasan had recently released the first list of 47 candidates for the Coimbatore urban local body elections.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
local elections
Read more...