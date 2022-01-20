Tamil NaduCHENNAI 20 January 2022 11:39 IST
Kamal Haasan releases second list of candidates for urban civic polls
It includes candidates for Madurai, Chennai, Avadi, Bodi
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday released the party’s second list of 51 candidates for the urban local body elections. The polls are yet to be notified.
The list includes names of 33 candidates for Madurai, 13 for Chennai, 2 for Avadi and 3 for Bodi.
Mr. Haasan had recently released the first list of 47 candidates for the Coimbatore urban local body elections.
