Kamal Haasan releases documentary on MGR

MNM founder justifies his claim to late AIADMK leader’s legacy

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan once again claimed AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran’s political legacy during the launch of the documentary, ‘Kaalathai Vendravan’, on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary on Sunday. The function was held at MGR’s Ramapuram house.

The film documents the events leading up to his final days. Speaking at the event, Mr. Haasan said he shared MGR’s dreams and goals and was, therefore, justified in claiming the actor’s legacy.

“MGR’s photograph became smaller and smaller in the posters. MGR’s fans like me were fuming in silence. He had given me tapes of Periyar. They ask me why I didn’t say that so far. Till now, I was not in politics. Now I have entered politics. Can I do that without thinking about MGR,” he asked.

He said the AIADMK government was plotting to bring him to the streets in 2011, referring to Vishwaroopam controversy. “If MGR were there, he would have never allowed it to happen. He would have come and sat at the screening of the movie. At that time, my fans sent the documents of their properties. The gesture made me think of MGR,” he recalled.

He recollected a number of encounters he had with the legendary actor from the time he was a child actor till MGR’s death in 1987. Mr. Haasan said MGR had spoken at his fan club’s event when he was the chief minister. “He asked me if I had any political ambitions, to which I said ‘You are there for that’. I told him I was going to teach the fans karate. He disagreed and said I must lead them by example and perform social welfare activities. At that time, I wondered why I should do all that, but then I realised that they should not just be fans who whistle for me,” he said. Mr. Haasan said his political slogan ‘Naalai Namadhey’ was derived from MGR’s film and he still regretted that he missed the opportunity to act with him in the movie.

The documentary was directed by ‘Kungumam’ Sundarrajan.